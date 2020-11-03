Live updates: Valenzuela-Van Duyne Texas congressional election results

Republican Beth Van Duyne led Democrat Candace Valenzuela in early voting results Tuesday in the 24th Congressional District.

Van Duyne had 48.6% compared to Valenzuela’s 47.8%.

The results were released just after polls closed at 7 p.m., and include ballots cast in person during the early voting period as well as mail-in ballots that have already been verified. The results include votes in Tarrant, Denton and Dallas counties.

The votes do not add up to 100% because there are three other candidates — a Libertarian and two independents — also each receiving a small number of votes.

From the beginning, the contest between Valenzuela and Van Duyne has been big-dollar and high-profile, with both candidates investing heavily in expensive Dallas-Fort Worth television advertising.

And, the contest became a barometer of sorts for the political mood in Texas overall. Nearly half of District 24 is in Northeast Tarrant County, an area that was once solidly Republican but has undergone a tremendous change in demographics as the area has grown in recent years.

Valenzuela raised a total of $3.589 million for the District 24 competition, according to Federal Election Commission records from last month. That’s a record for the congressional district, which for the past 15 years has been represented by Kenny Marchant.

Van Duyne raised $2.667 million during the same period.

Also, Valenzuela said 93% her contributions were $200 or less, reflecting the grass-roots appeal of her campaign.

“We’ve built a strong grassroots movement without taking a dime of corporate PAC money and in Congress, I’ll stand up to the corporate special interests, fight to lower the cost of health care, and listen to the experts to get this virus under control so North Texans can get back to work safely,” Valenzuela said.

Much of the buzz surrounding Democratic candidates is coming from out of state, as races for public office seats once considered a lock for Republicans in the Fort Worth area are now up for grabs. Many observers credit Texas’ changing demographics — including more people of color, and out-of-state college graduates moving into many neighborhoods.

District 24 is in Tarrant, Dallas and Denton counties. Early voting results showed Van Duyne winning her district’s portion of Tarrant County over Valenzuela, but Valenzuela winning over voters in Dallas and Denton counties. About 43% of Congressional District 24 is in Tarrant County.

Attacks ads

Van Duyne dealt some of the toughest initial blows in the early weeks of the campaign, releasing an attack advertisement in September that accused Valenzuela of being soft on crime. The ad showed footage of the July 2015 shooting of five Dallas police officers, then cut to footage of protestors breaking into an unidentified building.

“Unfortunately, my opponent, Candace Valenzuela, sides with radicals to defund police and end cash bail, releasing criminals back on the streets,” Van Duyne said in the ad. She is then shown standing with seven law enforcement officers, all in uniform.

“I’m Beth Van Duyne,” she continues. “I’ll never defund the police, or side with criminals.”

Then one of the officers in the ad, Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn, says, “And that’s why we stand with Beth Van Duyne.”

Democratic groups supporting Valenzuela countered with attack ads of their own, linking Van Duyne to President Trump and accusing her of aiming to get rid of health care coverage for thousands of North Texans.