Live results: Biden leads Trump in Texas but Trump has narrow lead in Fort Worth area

With many early votes and mail-in ballots counted, Joe Biden holds a lead of about 3 percentage points over Donald Trump in Texas. His lead comes after about 7 million votes have been counted statewide, which is an estimated 60% of the total.

In Tarrant County, Trump has a narrow lead against Biden. He has 344,869 votes, compared to 344,137 for Biden. About 100,000 votes are left to be counted.

The total number of Texas votes for Biden, as of 7:55 p.m., was 3,661,422. Trump had 3,461,463. Around 80% to 90% of votes had been counted in major urban counties like Dallas, Harris and Travis, as well as many suburban counties. Many counties in West Texas and the Panhandle, traditionally conservative areas of the state, have not turned in results.

“All eyes are on Texas,” said Democratic U.S. Senate candidate MJ Hegar, reflecting on the early returns in a news conference.

That Texas would be competitive in the presidential election felt implausible just a few years ago. Mitt Romney defeated Barack Obama in 2012 by 15 percentage points. Hillary Clinton lost to Trump in 2016 by 9 percentage points. It was the closest margin in Texas since 1996 but a victory sound enough that media outlets projected Trump the winner an hour after the polls closed.

But Trump’s election ushered in a new era of engagement in the state and in Tarrant County. By the 2018 election, Texas’ count of registered voters had increased to 15.8 million, from 15.1 million in 2016. It was at 16.9 million by the time early voting started last month. Tarrant County added 30,000 voters between November 2016 and November 2018 and another 100,000 between 2018 and 2020 for a total of 1.2 million.

The upward trajectory in registration was followed by a rapid rise in voting. Roughly 730,000 had voted before election day in Tarrant County, surpassing 2016 total turnout by nearly 40,000. In Texas, the early vote and early mail-in ballot total was 9.7 million. Only 8.9 million votes were cast in Texas in the 2016 presidential race.

Both candidates recognized the importance of Texas in statements and speeches throughout their campaigns. Trump, expressing support for oil, guns and religion, noted in August that Biden would have a tough time winning the state. He tweeted on Oct. 31 “I LOVE TEXAS” after Trump supporters surrounded and collided with a Biden bus in Hays County. In June, Biden addressed the state Democratic Party convention, saying: “Texas is an important battleground state for our campaign in 2020. I think we have a real chance to turn the state blue because of the work all of you have done.”

When Trump reached out to Texas voters, he mostly conveyed a pro-business message, saying he would help improve the state’s economy, particularly regarding oil and gas. Biden, in a March speech in Houston, focused on criticism of Trump, the importance of immigration and climate change.

At the final presidential debate, Trump stressed the importance of the oil industry. Biden replied that he wanted to transition from oil and shift to a greater emphasis on renewable energy. “Will you remember that, Texas?” Trump responded.

Down the stretch run of the election, despite polls indicating the race was a tossup, neither candidate made Texas a priority. Trump last came here in August. Biden hasn’t campaigned in Texas since that March visit. His vice presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, did speak outside First St. John Baptist Church in Fort Worth last week, telling attendees the Biden ticket would be better on health care and protection from COVID-19.

Allen West, chairman of the Texas GOP, said in October he had asked Trump to visit Texas a final time, particularly North Texas. Instead, the Republicans relied on Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick to crisscross the state by bus to garner support for Trump, and Gov. Greg Abbott knocked on the doors of potential voters throughout the early voting period.

Beto O’Rourke had even stronger messages for the national Democrats in recent weeks, arguing that Biden’s team had a “responsibility” to invest more resources in Texas. The Biden campaign made a $6 million TV ad buy in Texas in October. It was more than Hillary Clinton spent in 2016 and more than the GOP spent on Trump ads, but less compared to Biden ad buys in other battleground states.

“This state is theirs to lose,” O’Rourke said on a conference call before the last presidential debate. “They’ve invested close to zero dollars in the state of Texas and they’re doing this well already. Imagine if they invested some real dollars.”

O’Rourke offered perhaps the first sign that Texas would no longer be a blowout victory for Republicans when he lost by 2.6 percentage points to Ted Cruz in 2018. After he lost that Senate race and a bid for the Democratic presidential election, O’Rourke focused his attention on voter registration and turnout through a new PAC called Powered by People. As the election neared, he went to curry favor for Biden in places where Republicans long expected to dominate, including Arlington, Denton and Plano.

State Republicans said they had registered at least 160,000 new Texas residents since last September. While the Democrats looked to the cities and suburbs for new votes, Republicans like Patrick looked to rural Texas for helping Trump.

The mystery remains as to whether a re-energized Texas will be newly blue or red like always. Texas’ 38 electoral college votes have been a predictable — and necessary — advantage for Republican presidential candidates. A Democratic win in Texas would almost assure a massive Biden victory.