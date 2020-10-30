Biden and Trump supporters briefly clash outside Kamala Harris event in Fort Worth

Cars honked and people yelled words of support Friday outside First Saint John Cathedral in Fort Worth, where Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris arrived for a campaign stop just days before the Nov. 3 election.

More than 100 Biden-Harris supporters gathered outside before the event began about 12:45 p.m. Friday at the Fort Worth church.

A few Trump-Pence supporters were also in the crowd, and some of them were confronted by angry Biden-Harris supporters who cursed at them using megaphones and told them they weren’t welcome in the neighborhood. Fort Worth police officers providing security tried to keep the two groups separated, and the Trump supporters left the immediate area.

Harris’ visit is one of the most high-profile presidential campaign stops in North Texas in decades. Except for the brief verbal clashes among a few people, the event proceeded peacefully.

Donna Lambert of Forth Worth arrived Friday two hours before Harris’ appearance.

“I voted the first day of early voting,” Lambert said. “Biden-Harris make a good team.”

Jennifer Kearney of Fort Worth said she was at the rally to do more in the election.

“I have driven people to vote,” Kearney said, referring to the program Ride Share 2 Vote. “I thought I would show up and support Biden-Harris.”

One Trump supporter said, “I just want to keep Texas red.”

“I thought we would gather in as a group and show our support,” said another Trump supporter who would not give his name for fear of retaliation.

