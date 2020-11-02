Tarrant County declares an election emergency, needs more mail-in ballot counters

The Tarrant County ballot board on Monday took the emergency step of hiring more workers to count the faulty mail-in ballots that can’t be read by ballot-sorting machinery.

An extra 56 people — 32 Democrats and 24 Republicans — will be brought in to sort through the ballots that can’t be sorted by the elections office’s high-tech machinery, because of a printing problem that was discovered last week.

The printing problem is expected to affect roughly 17,000 to 18,000 ballots, said Heider Garcia, Tarrant County election administrator. Depending upon how long it takes elections workers to verify that those ballots are legitimate and get them into the counting system, the result could be a delay in learning the winners and losers of some elections — particularly in close contests.

In all, there will now be up to 136 people manually checking mail-in ballots, working in potentially overnight shifts after the polls close Tuesday.

Garcia said the extra workers are needed because many of the 80 people who originally agreed to work on the ballots are now unavailable to come in — many fearing that they will contract the coronavirus while working in tight spaces in the election office.

“We are having a shortage of ballot board members available from the list we had originally appointed in our last meeting,” Garcia told the ballot board, which is made up of county elected officials and the chairs of both major political parties.

“It’s for a variety of reasons,” Garcia said. “Most of them have expressed concern about the pandemic, and having to work with multiple others around them. It’s certainly difficult to achieve social distancing.”

The ballot board unanimously approved the addition of the new workers.

Tarrant County Republican Party chairman Rick Barnes said he supported the hiring of additional workers, but didn’t think the elections office had made full use of the original 80 or so names that were submitted to work on ballot verification.

“We have at least three members of our sitting ballot board who have never received a phone call from anybody to come work,” Barnes said.

Deborah Peoples, Tarrant County Democratic Party chair, added: “I have people that are waiting right now. They want to know when to expect a call.”

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said election workers would get additional compensation for working through the night.