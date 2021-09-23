Texas Secretary of State’s office will audit Tarrant County’s 2020 election results

The Texas Secretary of State’s office announced late Thursday it has launched a forensic audit of the 2020 general election results in Tarrant County and three other counties in Texas. AP

The Texas Secretary of State’s office announced late Thursday that it has launched a forensic audit of the 2020 general election results in Tarrant and three of Texas’ other largest counties.

“Under existing Texas laws, the Secretary of State has the authority to conduct a full and comprehensive forensic audit of any election and has already begun the process in Texas’ two largest Democrat counties and two largest Republican counties—Dallas, Harris, Tarrant, and Collin—for the 2020 election,” the news release reads. “We anticipate the Legislature will provide funds for this purpose.”

Additional details of the audit, including how it will be conducted, were not provided in the office’s announcement. The Star-Telegram has reached out to the office for additional details. The Texas Secretary of State seat is currently vacant.

The announcement comes hours after former President Donald Trump asked Gov. Greg Abbott to add an audit of the 2020 general election to the third special session that started Monday.

