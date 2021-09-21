U.S. Department of Education investigating Texas’ ban on mask mandates

he U.S. Department of Education is investigating Texas’ ban on mask mandates in public schools. yyossifor@star-telegram.com

The U.S. Department of Education is investigating Texas’ ban on mask mandates in public schools.

The department’s Office for Civil Rights wrote to Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath on Tuesday to inform him of the investigation. The department is examining whether the state agency is preventing districts from considering or meeting the needs of students with disabilities because of the state’s prohibition on mask mandates.

The investigation “will focus on whether, in light of this policy, students with disabilities who are at heightened risk for severe illness from COVID-19 are prevented from safely returning to in-person education, in violation of Federal law,” according to the letter from Suzanne B. Goldberg, the department’s acting assistant secretary for civil rights.

The office “is concerned that Texas’s restriction on schools and school districts from putting masking requirements in place may be preventing schools in Texas from meeting their legal obligations not to discriminate based on disability and from providing an equal educational opportunity to students with disabilities who are at heightened risk of severe illness from COVID-19,” the letter reads.

Earlier this year, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting school districts from requiring face coverings. The mandate has been challenged by school districts, resulting a number of lawsuits making their way through the courts. In the Fort Worth school district, mask mandates aren’t permitted after a temporary injunction was reinstated by an appeals court.

Separately, Disability Rights Texas — representing more than a dozen children — has filed a federal lawsuit arguing Abbott’s order and a Texas Education Agency guidance restricts students with disabilities’ access to public school education and violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued several school districts, including the Richardson and Sherman school districts, for defying Abbott’s order. He tweeted Tuesday that Sherman was no longer enforcing a mask mandate.

The U.S. Department of Education announced in August it had opened investigations into bans on mask mandates in five states: Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah. At the time, the department said it hadn’t begun an investigation in Texas and three other states because their bans on universal indoor masking wasn’t being enforced due to court orders or other state actions.

Abbott’s office did not immediately return requests for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.