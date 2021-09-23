Trump asks for audit of state’s 2020 election results, ‘despite my big win in Texas’

Former President Donald Trump is asking Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to add an audit of the 2020 election results to the special session call. AP

Former President Donald Trump has asked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to add an audit of the 2020 election results to the special session call.

Lawmakers started their third special session on Monday, where they’re tasked with taking up redistricting among other items. Only Abbott sets what’s on the agenda for a special session. Trump — asserting that “Texans have big questions about the November 2020 Election” — would like one of those items to be an audit of the 2020 presidential election results.

Experts have said there’s been no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

“Despite my big win in Texas, I hear Texans want an election audit!” Trump said in a Thursday letter to Abbott. The letter was distributed via email by the Save America PAC affiliated with Trump.

“We need HB 16, which was just filed in the Third Special Session,” Trump said. “This legislation specifically addresses the 2020 Presidential Election, and enables audits for future elections. The bill creates a process for candidates and party chairs to initiate an audit, and uses the same language as SB 97, which already passed the Texas State Senate, but did not have enough time to make it through the House during the Second Special Session.”

In the letter, he calls on Texas to “act now” during the special session, which can last up to 30 days.

“Governor Abbott, we need a ‘Forensic Audit of the 2020 Election’ added to the call,” the letter reads. “We’re quickly running out of time and it must be done this week. Texans know voting fraud occurred in some of their counties. Let’s get to the bottom of the 2020 Presidential Election Scam!”