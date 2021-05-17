A Fort Worth legend and hall of fame coach has made an endorsement for Fort Worth mayor

Robert Hughes, a legendary high school basketball coach, has endorsed Deborah Peoples. Deborah Peoples campaign

Legendary Fort Worth basketball coach Robert Hughes endorsed Deborah Peoples for mayor Monday.

A Naismith Basketball Memorial Hall of Fame inductee, Hughes is the winningest high school boy’s basketball coach of all time. During a nearly 50 year career his teams won five Texas state championships and he won a National High School Coaches Association Coach of the Year Award.

“In the Hughes family, we know a winner, and Deborah Peoples will be a winner for Fort Worth.” Hughes and his son, Robert Hughes Jr. said in a joint statement.

Peoples is running for mayor against Mattie Parker in the June 5 runoff. Peoples is a former AT&T executive and outgoing Tarrant County Democratic Party chair. She previously ran for may in 2019. Parker is a nonprofit executive who worked for Mayor Betsy Price as the council chief of staff for five years.

Peoples said she was honored by the Hughes endorsement.

“I can only hope to live up to the Hughes legacy of excellence, discipline, and achievement when leading our city and uniting us into One Fort Worth,” she said in a statement.