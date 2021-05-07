Brian Byrd endorses Mattie Parker for Fort Worth mayor ahead of June 5 election

Brian Byrd, former Fort Worth mayoral candidate, endorsed Mattie Parker on Friday for the June 5 runoff against Deborah Peoples.

“I am confident she will be a smart and positive leader we can trust to protect taxpayers and keep our families safe,” Byrd said in a press release. “For these and many other reasons, I support Mattie Parker for Mayor and urge all residents who value an efficient City Hall to do the same.”

Byrd, the former District 3 councilman, worked with Parker when she was chief of staff for Mayor Betsy Price. Byrd said he’s seen firsthand the “impressive energy, intellect, and judgment” that Parker will bring as mayor.

“The endorsement from my friend Brian Byrd means so much to me and the success of our campaign,” Parker said in a statement. “As our next Mayor, I will continue seeking the advice and counsel of councilman Byrd in my efforts to help every neighborhood in every part of our city thrive and prosper.”