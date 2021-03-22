A former Fort Worth mayor has endorsed this candidate to replace Betsy Price

Mattie Parker is running for Fort Worth mayor. Glen E. Ellman

Former Fort Worth Mayor Mike Moncrief and his wife Rosie on Monday endorsed Mattie Parker in the race to replace Betsy Price.

Price, who won’t seek a sixth term as mayor, also endorsed Parker, a former City Council chief or staff. The Moncriefs, in a statement, said they believed Parker would listen to citizens and solve problems with innovation and collaboration.

“She has what is required to do the job. After careful consideration, we are proud to support Mattie Parker and her vision for the future of Fort Worth,” the couple said in a statement.

Mike Moncrief was mayor from 2003 to 2011, when Price was first elected.

Parker is the founding CEO of education nonprofits Fort Worth Cradle to Career and the Tarrant To and Through Partnership.

She has several prominent endorses, including from the Fort Worth Police Officers Association. The list includes Republican state Reps. Phil King and Craig Goldman as well as Democrat Pete Geren, a former congressman, outgoing councilman Dennis Shingleton and former council members Danny Scarth, Bill Meadows and Zim Zimmerman. Ramona and Lee Bass, Sid Bass, Mike Berry and Dee Kelly Jr. are among prominent citizens backing Parker.

The Fort Worth election is May 1 and includes 10 mayoral candidates.

Tarrant County Democratic Chairwoman Deborah Peoples also has a growing list of endorsements including County Commissioner Roy Brooks, Texas Board of Education member Aicha Davis and The Collective PAC, a national political action committee focused on electing Black candidates to local offices.

Councilman Brian Byrd has been endorsed by Republican U.S. Rep. Kay Granger.

Other candidates include councilwoman Ann Zadeh and real estate broker Steve Penate.