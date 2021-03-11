Fort Worth mayoral candidates will discuss their economic vision at virtual forum

Fort Worth City Hall from Texas Street. Fort Worth-area chambers of commerce and the Star-Telegram will host a virtual mayoral forum April 14. lranker@star-telegram.com

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram and the city’s chambers of commerce will host a mayoral forum focused on local business in April.

The newspaper and the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce have teamed to host a panel discussion for candidates to discuss their vision for economic development, education and the city’s workforce.

Ryan Rusak, the Star-Telegram’s opinion editor, will moderate the discussion, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. April 14. The virtual event will be open to the public through a Zoom link. Those interested can register through the Fort Worth Chamber’s website.

Brandom Gengelbach, president and CEO of the Fort Worth Chamber, said in a statement he was excited to hear from mayoral candidates about policy and plans for the Fort Worth’s future.

“Our new mayor will inherit a hefty agenda that includes assisting the business community get back on its feet after this pandemic. Our goal is to provide a platform that allows them to hear from candidates directly and make informed decisions at the polls,” he said.

The Star-Telegram is honored to work with the city’s chambers on an event that will raise awareness and engagement in the upcoming election, said Steve Coffman, president and editor of the Star-Telegram.

“I encourage everyone in Fort Worth to watch and learn about the candidates and, most importantly, to take part in shaping our future by voting,” he said.

There are 10 candidates running for mayor in the May 1 election, an historically crowded field.

So far, City Council members Brian Byrd and Ann Zadeh; Deborah Peoples, chair of the Tarrant County Democratic Party; Mattie Parker, Mayor Betsy Price’s former chief of staff; and Daniel Caldwell, educator, have confirmed. Additional candidates may be added later.

In the likely event of a runofff, a second forum will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. May 12.