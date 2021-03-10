A major Tarrant County labor organization has made an endorsement for Fort Worth mayor

Deborah Peoples is running for Fort Worth mayor.

The largest group of organized unions in Tarrant County endorsed Deborah Peoples for Fort Worth mayor this week.

The Tarrant County Labor Council, which includes dozens of AFL–CIO affiliated unions, endorsed Peoples along with several other candidates in local races. The Labor Council did not make a formal announcement regarding its endorsements, but listed Peoples among its choices online. Affiliated labor organizations include federal employees, auto and aerospace workers, builder trade organizations, metal workers and the Teamsters.

“This endorsement only redoubles my efforts to fight for the interests of working people and use my 30 years of business experience to lead our city’s economy out of this crisis while ensuring that all our neighborhoods benefit,” Peoples said in a statement.

Peoples is chairwoman of the Tarrant County Democratic Party. She worked for more than 30 years at AT&T before retiring as vice president.

The election is May 1. Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price is not seeking another term.

The endorsement came after candidates filled out a questionnaire and participated in an interview, according to the council’s website.

The Labor Council also made endorsements in multiple Fort Worth City Council races: Jen Sarduy in District 2, Tara Wilson in District 4, Jared Williams in District 5 and Elizabeth Beck in District 9.

In Arlington, the council endorsed both Marvin Sutton and Jim Ross for mayor, Diana Saleh for District 3 and Barbara Odom-Wesley in District 9

Peoples has received several other endorsements in recent weeks including Tarrant County Commissioner Roy Brooks, Texas Board of Education member Aicha Davis and The Collective PAC, a national political action committee focused on electing Black candidates to local offices.

She is one of 10 candidates running for mayor including Mattie Parker, who has been endorsed by Price and the Police Officer’s Association. Councilman Brian Byrd has been endorsed by Republican U.S. Rep. Kay Granger.