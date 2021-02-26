State Rep. Jake Ellzey announces he’s running to replace late Congressman Ron Wright

State Rep. Jake Ellzey, a Republican representing Texas’ 10th House District, announced on Friday he will run to replace the late Congressman Ron Wright, who died of COVID-19.

Ellzey, 51, said on Twitter and Facebook he is running “to ensure that our shared conservative values ring loudly through the halls of the Capitol.” He described himself as a conservative and fighter pilot, “NOT a politician.”

The U.S. Navy veteran, whose district stretches from Houston to Austin, is joining a race that so far includes Wright’s widow, Susan Wright, who announced Wednesday she would be running to fill her husband’s seat. There has been speculation others could add their names to the list, according to media reports, including two former members of the Trump administration — Katrina Pierson, a spokeswoman for his campaign, and Brian Harrison, a top Health and Human Services official.

Several Democrats have already announced they are running for the seat, including Jana Lynne Sanchez, Lydia Bean and Shawn Lassiter.

The special election will be held May 1, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday.

A message on Ellzey’s campaign website reads, “Especially under this new administration, we need tough conservative representation more than ever.”

Wright’s funeral was held last Saturday, where his service was described as a calling from God. Wright, who died on Feb. 7, was the first sitting congressperson to die as a result of the coronavirus.