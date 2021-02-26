Politics & Government

State Rep. Jake Ellzey announces he’s running to replace late Congressman Ron Wright

State Rep. Jake Ellzey, a Republican representing Texas’ 10th House District, announced on Friday he will run to replace the late Congressman Ron Wright, who died of COVID-19.

Ellzey, 51, said on Twitter and Facebook he is running “to ensure that our shared conservative values ring loudly through the halls of the Capitol.” He described himself as a conservative and fighter pilot, “NOT a politician.”

The U.S. Navy veteran, whose district stretches from Houston to Austin, is joining a race that so far includes Wright’s widow, Susan Wright, who announced Wednesday she would be running to fill her husband’s seat. There has been speculation others could add their names to the list, according to media reports, including two former members of the Trump administration — Katrina Pierson, a spokeswoman for his campaign, and Brian Harrison, a top Health and Human Services official.

Several Democrats have already announced they are running for the seat, including Jana Lynne Sanchez, Lydia Bean and Shawn Lassiter.

The special election will be held May 1, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday.

A message on Ellzey’s campaign website reads, “Especially under this new administration, we need tough conservative representation more than ever.”

Wright’s funeral was held last Saturday, where his service was described as a calling from God. Wright, who died on Feb. 7, was the first sitting congressperson to die as a result of the coronavirus.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Jack Howland
Jack Howland
Jack Howland is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. Before coming to the Star-Telegram in May 2019, he worked for two and a half years as a breaking news reporter at the Poughkeepsie Journal in New York. He’s a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.
  Comments  

National Politics

Washington Senate approves police accountability bill

February 26, 2021 12:05 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service