Susan Wright, wife of the late U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, announces bid for her husband’s seat

Susan Wright, the wife of the late U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, will run to fill her husband’s vacant seat, her campaign announced Wednesday.

“I’m running for Congress to continue my husband’s legacy by supporting economic growth, reforming our broken healthcare system, and defending Texas conservative values,” she wrote in a statement.

Ron Wright, an Arlington Republican, held Texas’ 6th Congressional District seat until his death on Feb. 7 after battles with COVID-19 and lung cancer. Gov. Greg Abbott set May 1 as the date for the special election. The 6th District spans southeast Tarrant County, including most of Arlington and Mansfield, as well as all of Ellis and Navarro counties.

Susan Wright, a lifelong Republican, has lived in the district for over 30 years. She is a longtime member of the Texas State Republican Executive Committee and has been district director for former Rep. Bill Zedler and his successor Rep. David Cook, according to her campaign.

“I’m asking the voters of Ellis, Navarro, and Tarrant Counties to help me continue the fight for stronger borders, lower taxes, and the precious right to life in Washington,” Susan Wright said in a statement.

As of Wednesday, there are three other candidates that have announced their bid for the seat: Democrat Jana Lynne Sanchez, who previously ran for the seat in 2018 but lost with 45% of the vote, Democrat Lydia Bean, who lost in the race for Texas House District 93 in November, and Shawn Lassiter, a Fort Worth educator.

Manny Ramirez, president of the Fort Worth Police Officers Association, has said he is considering running for the seat, but has made no official announcement. Republican John Anthony Castro has also announced he plans to run.

Candidates must file applications with the Texas Secretary of State by March 3. Since there is not a primary, all candidates will appear on the same ballot regardless of political party affiliation.