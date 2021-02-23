Date set for special election to fill late U.S. Rep. Ron Wright’s congressional seat

U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Arlington. Courtesy: U.S. Rep. Ron Wright’s office

Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday announced a May 1 special election to fill the seat previously held by U.S. Rep. Ron Wright.

Wight, an Arlington Republican, died on Feb. 7 after battles with COVID-19 and lung cancer. The May 1 special election coincides with Fort Worth’s municipal election for mayor and city council. Early voting starts April 19.

Candidates wanting to run for the North Texas congressional seat must file applications with the Texas Secretary of State by March 3.

Since there is not a primary, all candidates will appear on the same ballot regardless of political party affiliation. Some candidates have already begun announcing plans to run for the seat or have filed statements of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.