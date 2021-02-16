She gained ground in Texas’ 6th district in 2018. She’s running for Congress again.

A Democrat who previously ran for Texas’ 6th Congressional District is again running for the North Texas seat.

Jana Lynne Sanchez on Tuesday announced her bid for the seat, which spans southeast Tarrant County, including most of Arlington and Mansfield, as well as all of Ellis and Navarro counties.

Sanchez ran for the seat in 2018 against U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Arlington, who won 53% of the votes to Sanchez’s 45%. Wright died this month after battling COVID-19 and lung cancer.

Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to call a special election to fill the seat, but a date has not yet been set.

“Although we didn’t win last time, we moved the district 11 points,” Sanchez said. “We see the district fundamentally changing.”

Sanchez has raised more than $100,000 for her congressional bid, according to her campaign.

Others who have announced bids for the seat include Republicans Montgomery “Marty” Markland and John Anthony Castro.