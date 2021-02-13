Public funeral is announced for U.S. Rep. Ron Wright at Amon Carter Exhibits Hall

Public viewing and funeral details for Arlington U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, who died last week after battles with COVID-19 and lung cancer, were announced on Saturday.

Wright will lie in repose on Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. There will be a public viewing from 2 to 7 p.m., followed by a rosary.

The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in the Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibits Hall, Texas Room.

Fort Worth Bishop Michael Olson will preside over the Mass and a tribute celebrating Wright’s life. The service will be open to the public.

The locations were chosen to adhere to CDC and Texas Department of Health COVID-19 guidelines, a Wright representative said. The guidelines will be strictly enforced.

Viewing and funeral guests were encouraged to RSVP at wright4congress.com/funeral.