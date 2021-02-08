Pay tribute to Ron Wright’s heart, record of service by remaining vigilant on COVID-19

It’s rare to find someone with decades in prominent public service who accumulated few if any enemies. But Rep. Ron Wright, with his gentlemanly manner and a heart for charity, pulled it off.

Wright, a Republican who was in his second term representing a sprawling Arlington-based district in Congress, died Sunday after a battle with COVID-19. He had recently faced lung cancer, too, but had returned to work and comfortably won a second term in November.

His decades-long political career included stints on the Arlington City Council and as Tarrant County’s tax assessor-collector. He was an effective chief of staff to Rep. Joe Barton, the longtime lawmaker he followed into the House seat.

Wright, 67, was a staunch conservative, consistent in his views on social issues and advocating for limited government. He joined the House Freedom Caucus, the hard-right group that has been a headache for GOP leaders in Congress.

The group has been known for its loudest, most controversial voices. But Wright wasn’t one of those. While his views were deeply held, he wasn’t confrontational or personal about his advocacy. With a soft-spoken manner and a penchant for bow ties, Wright broadcast friendliness. In his lone full term in the House, he managed to score a couple of bipartisan successes, even in our time of great division and as a member of the minority party.

That’s not to say Wright never generated controversy. In his most recent campaign, Democratic opponent Stephen Daniel highlighted some pointed opinion columns Wright wrote for the Star-Telegram in the 1990s. He criticized a California school board for recognizing Ebonics as a dialect and wrote cheekily that white males needed federal legal protection.

Wright’s local service should not go unnoticed. He was influential on the Arlington council in the early 2000s and remained an advocate for the city throughout his career. In his years as tax assessor-collector, an important if unglamorous job, he kept a steady hand on a large county operation and pushed for more accountability and transparency at the county board that oversees property appraisals.

Wright’s death demonstrates the need for continued vigilance in the battle to contain COVID-19. We can’t throw up our hands at the news of new, faster-spreading variants of the coronavirus and declare the situation hopeless. Nor can we say there’s nothing we can do to make the situation better until enough Americans are vaccinated. Continued proper wearing of masks, limited public interaction and social distancing remain crucial to saving lives.

There’s a tendency, too, to focus on the fact that care for virus patients has improved and that the illness isn’t that serious for many who contract it. Wright’s case is a reminder that there are many vulnerable people for whom avoiding the virus is a high priority. Those who are most susceptible face a serious threat to their lives, even if they can access the best care.

Wright’s death will necessitate a special election to fill his seat. The district, which stretches from southeast Tarrant County to Navarro County southeast of Dallas, remains a Republican stronghold, though it’s been increasingly competitive in recent years. And special elections can create surprising political circumstances, with several candidates from each party potentially running all at once.

There will be time later to take up the political impact. For now, the focus should be on remembering Ron Wright’s kind heart and record of service — and taking steps to protect those of us most susceptible to COVID-19.