Why Texas Republicans who spread lies about the election should vote to impeach Trump

With scarcely a week left in Donald Trump’s presidency, the prospect of impeachment isn’t really about getting him out of office.

Instead, it’s about accountability. The United States simply cannot have a president repeat proven lies to amp up his supporters, publicly urge his vice president to violate the U.S. Constitution and incite a crowd to march on Congress, some hellbent on destruction and violence.

Impeachment of Trump when the House votes Wednesday and conviction by the Senate will make a strong statement to future would-be autocrats: There are grave consequences for such behavior, and Congress, along with other institutions, will stand up for our Constitution.

After all, the next president tempted to follow Trump’s path might be competent and have the attention span and follow-through to propel an insurrection. The next mob might be more organized, better armed and more determined. Holding Trump accountable is the nation’s way of saying: This was too far, and we will certainly go no further.

We urge all Texans in Congress to support Trump’s impeachment, conviction in the Senate and a subsequent vote to bar him from holding office again. That would forever denote that his presidency ended as a stain on the nation.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING Hey, who writes these editorials? Editorials are the positions of the Editorial Board, which serves as the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s institutional voice. The members of the board are: Cynthia M. Allen, columnist; Steve Coffman, editor and president; Bud Kennedy, columnist; Juan Antonio Ramos, editorial director of La Estrella, the Star-Telegram’s bilingual publication; and Ryan J. Rusak, opinion editor. Most editorials are written by Rusak and edited by Coffman. Editorials are unsigned because they represent the board’s consensus positions, not the views of individual writers. Read more by clicking the arrow in the upper right. How are topics and positions chosen? The Editorial Board meets regularly to discuss issues in the news and what points should be made in editorials. We strive to build a consensus to produce the strongest editorials possible, but when we differ, we put matters to a vote. The board aims to be consistent with stances it has taken in the past but usually engages in a fresh discussion based on new developments and different perspectives. We focus on local and state news, though we will also weigh in on national issues with an eye toward their impact on Texas or the Dallas-Fort Worth area. How are these different from news articles or signed columns? News reporters strive to keep their opinions out of what they write. They have no input on the Editorial Board’s stances. The board consults their reporting and expertise but does its own research for editorials. Signed columns by writers such as Allen, Kennedy and Rusak contain the writer’s personal opinions. How can I respond to an editorial, suggest a topic or ask a question? We invite readers to write letters to be considered for publication. The preferred method is an email to letters@star-telegram.com. To suggest a topic or ask a question, please email Rusak directly at rrusak@star-telegram.com.

It’s especially important that those Republicans who supported challenges to President-elect Joe Biden’s victories in several swing states vote to convict. We’re not naive to think that many will, but they should for the future of their supporters, if not themselves.

Many elected Republicans have followed their supporters, not vice versa, when it comes to falsehoods about rampant election fraud and suspicious irregularities. They probably thought it was harmless, a way to fire up the base for the next election, always first and foremost in the mind of a politician.

RESPONSIBILITY AND LEADERSHIP

But Sen. Ted Cruz, Rep. Michael Burgess of Pilot Point, Rep. Beth Van Duyne of Irving, Rep. Roger Williams of Austin (whose district reaches just south of Tarrant County) and Rep. Ron Wright of Arlington all know better, or should. All are facing calls to resign or for Congress to expel them. We think that’s overheated; all will face re-election in due time, and the voters should render the ultimate verdict.

But each, having contributed in some way, large or small, to their followers’ refusal to face reality, bear responsibility for leading as many of them as possible back from the abyss.

Some on the farthest reaches of the right may be unreachable, may even turn their unquenchable anger on these lawmakers.

Many others looked upon the Capitol riots last week as horrific and unrepresentative of themselves, their party and their beliefs. But they genuinely believe the election may have been stolen. They need responsible leaders to guide them to the truth, lest they tumble down the path to radicalization.

Leaders of all stripes, but especially those with credibility on the right, must stand up and repeat the truth, loudly and often: There was no substantial voter fraud, period.

If they want to have hearings and debates about late changes to electoral rules in the states — the other supposed source of a tainted win — that’s fine, as long as they include all the states. Which means Texas, where Gov. Greg Abbott extended early voting in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

STAND UP FOR INSTITUTIONS

Impeachment is also about American institutions showing resilience. The U.S. is a beacon of stable democracy, but the world had rare reason to question that last week. American adversaries will gleefully take advantage. By punishing Trump for his irresponsible behavior, Congress can send the important message that, however imperfect, America’s republican government can self-correct and stick to its principles.

Congress was the victim of a repugnant assault. It’s only by grace and the boldness of police and some members themselves that lawmakers weren’t hurt or even assassinated. Congress, the primary branch of government most directly accountable to the people, must stand up for itself.

After all, Trump made clear Tuesday that despite previous recorded walk-backs, he has no regrets about what he said to help motivate the riot last week.

American institutions, and particularly those who at minimum stood by while the storm built among their followers, must stand up and say he’s wrong.