Election lies, conspiracy theories led to Capitol riot. Too many Texans spread them

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, is forever a sad day in American history. And it’s not over yet — it may well get worse.

Trump-supporting rioters taking over the Capitol and disrupting the constitutional processes of our republic have forever stained themselves and their cause. So have those who encouraged them — regrettably, including many Texas elected officials, political leaders and activists.

A small number of those disputing the election, and a tinier group of those overall who supported President Donald Trump for re-election, bear direct responsibility for the riot. They should be rousted from the building and prosecuted for any destruction.

But the storming of the Capitol was at least tacitly encouraged by Trump in one of the most disgraceful acts in recent political history. It destroys any remaining bit of credibility to challenges of the election results. The riot at the seat of government is a revolutionary act based on lie after lie, from some of the very people who have for decades declared themselves the true patriots and defenders of the Constitution and our way of life.

Trump and his supporters have created an alternate reality based on conspiracy theories, and the cost is grave.

For months, Trump voters have been told by media outlets and leaders that they trust that rampant fraud stole the election from their man. There’s never been substantial evidence for it, and many of those spreading such lies are smart enough to know that. Now, they bear at least some of the blame for the spectacle unfolding in Washington.

Those who encouraged these challenges include Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz. It was Cruz’s objection to Arizona’s electoral votes, in fact, that the Senate was debating when terrorists stormed the building.

This time, Cruz’s too-cute-by-half approach is stomach-turning. The senator has said he was merely calling for an investigation — after every court, legislature and state election official found no evidence by which to object. Cruz has played the card of, “Hey, I’m just asking questions,” always the cowardly refuge of someone aiming to benefit in an underhanded way from others’ anger.

Those storming the Capitol need to stop NOW.



The Constitution protects peaceful protest, but violence—from Left or Right— is ALWAYS wrong.



And those engaged in violence are hurting the cause they say they support. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 6, 2021

Cruz is the most prominent Texan involved, but he’s far from alone. Arlington’s Rep. Ron Wright signed onto objections. Others, such as Fort Worth native Rep. Roger Williams and newly elected Rep. Beth Van Duyne of Irving, were not fully supportive but failed to stand up and say no.

Anyone who helped pack this powder keg or light the fuse must condemn it in the strongest possible terms. They must renounce violence as a means of political advancement. Those who supported Trump but find Wednesday appalling must speak up. Even those holding fast to the notion of a corrupt election must say loudly and clearly that this is not how we resolve our disputes.

This reaction didn’t spring up in the two months since Election Day. The storm has been building, the radicalization occurring, in neighborhoods and churches, on cable news and talk shows. Maybe it seemed like harmless fun, politics as entertainment.

Wednesday shows it was anything but. It will reverberate, damaging causes conservatives hold dear.

It’s time for leaders of all stripes to tell their constituents the truth and pull the nation back from the brink of madness.