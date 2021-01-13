Handful of Arlington mayoral, city council candidates sign up on first day of filing

Five Arlington City Council and mayoral candidates filed to run in the May 1 election, with more who have announced their intent to run.

Four of those who registered as of 5 p.m. Wednesday filed to run for mayor, which is an open seat because Mayor Jeff Williams cannot seek reelection under term limits.

District 3 City Councilmember Marvin Sutton filed early Wednesday. Sutton, a retired air traffic controller, announced he would run for mayor instead of his seat in July.

In a Facebook post announcing his filing, he said he is “fair, open-minded, independent, passionate and committed” to serving the city.

“Working together, we’ll build trust and reconnect our citizens with city hall,” Sutton wrote.

Business owner Jim Ross also filed Wednesday. He posted on Facebook that he is “dedicated to doing what is best for all of Arlington.”

Ross launched his campaign in November with support from well-known figures including Williams and former Mayor Richard Greene. Ross has since received endorsements from the Arlington Police Association, Arlington Municipal Patrolman Association and the African American Peace Officers Association.

Minister and former District 8 Councilmember Michael Glaspie also filed. Glaspie represented the at-large district from 2012 to 2019. He is unable to seek re-election to City Council under term limits imposed in 2018, but can serve three two-year terms as mayor.

Dewayne Washington, a programmer, filed Wednesday. Washington, who also founded youth program Gentlemen’s Society, announced his campaign on Facebook in late November.

Kelly Burke, a businessman who co-founded Mr. Burke’s Christian Academy, has announced he will run but did not file Wednesday.

District 3

Business owner Dora O. Tovar filed Wednesday to run for the District 3 seat, which covers part of southeast Arlington. The race is an open contest because Sutton did not seek a second term.

Diana Saleh, who announced her campaign on Facebook Jan. 11, did not file Wednesday. She said in a Facebook message she will file next week.

District 4

No one has filed to run for the District 4 Council seat, which serves sest Arlington.

Incumbent Andrew Piel said via text he will run for a second term representing District 4, but did not file Wednesday, Jan. 13. Piel was first elected in 2019 to the seat.

District 5

No one has filed yet to run for District 5 City Council. The seat serves east Arlington.

Incumbent Dr. Ignacio Nunez did not file Wednesday, but plans to seek a second term. Nunez, a retired physician, was first elected in 2019.

District 8

No one filed to run for District 8 City Council Wednesday. The seat serves the entire city at large.

Incumbent Dr. Barbara Odom-Wesley announced her re-election campaign on Facebook Dec. 27, but did not file on Wednesday. Odom-Wesley is a retired healthc are professor.

Shawn Dandridge, who ran in the Republican primary for U.S. House of Representatives for Texas’ 6th District, announced Jan. 1 his intent to run. Dandridge did not file Wednesday.