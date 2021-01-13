Arlington’s Via rideshare service to expand citywide, but it will come with a cost

People who use Via rideshare service to get around Arlington may pay more for trips as the program expands citywide.

Instead of charging riders a flat $3 rate for all trips, the service will charge users up to $5 depending on trip length. The cost of a weekly pass will increase from $15 to $25. Rides through Handitran, a service for people 65 and up, will still cost $2, and the $3 flat rate will apply for trips to and from the CentrePort TRE Station. The change will go into effect Feb. 15.

The service is set to expand Jan. 19 citywide. Its service area currently covers the east half of the city, including the entertainment district, popular retail destinations and universities.

The proposal is billed as a way to “better align the cost and value of rides,” as officials mull ways to sustain the program. Revenue from the fare is used for service support operations.

Council members voted unanimously for the fee increase during an evening council meeting Tuesday, Jan. 12. All council members approved the rideshare service’s expansion in October.

“This is one of the most important steps in our city’s history right now,” Mayor Jeff Williams said during the council meeting.