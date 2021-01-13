Attorneys general from 46 states condemn Capitol riot. Paxton wasn’t one of them

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s signature is not on a letter condemning last week’s riots at the U.S. Capitol signed by a collation of attorneys general from across the country.

The attorneys general from 46 states, three territories and the District of Columbia, led by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, called the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol by President Donald Trump supporters a “very dark day in America” in the Jan. 12 National Association of Attorneys General letter sent to Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.

“As Americans, and those charged with enforcing the law, we must come together to condemn lawless violence, making clear that such actions will not be allowed to go unchecked,” the letter reads.

Paxton’s office did not immediately return a request for comment. The attorneys general from Indiana, Louisiana and Montana also did not sign the letter, but on Wednesday sent a letter of their own to Rosen to “echo and emphasize our colleagues’ condemnation of the violent breach of the United States Capitol.”

Paxton, who filed a lawsuit against four battleground states seeking to overturn the 2020 election results, spoke in Washington at a rally supporting Trump the same day as the riot. On Twitter he shared his disappointment in the certification election results but condemned violence.

Later on social media, he made an unsubstantiated and debunked claim that antifa was behind the riots.

State Rep. Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie, has called on the Texas Legislature to investigate Paxton’s role in the unrest.

In the letter, the officials said they are “appalled” that “rioters invaded the U.S. Capitol, defaced the building, and engaged in a range of criminal conduct — including unlawful entry, theft, destruction of U.S. government property, and assault.”

“Worst of all, the riot resulted in the deaths of individuals, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer, and others were physically injured,” the letter continues.

A statement from Paxton was included in a news release last week from the Republican Attorneys General Association condemning the violence.

“I call on protesters in our state and our nation’s Capital to practice their constitutional right in a peaceful manner,” Paxton said in the statement, also shared on his Office of the Attorney General Twitter account. “I stand for election integrity and the democratic process. I will not tolerate violence and civil disorder.”