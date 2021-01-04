Here’s how much Texas spent trying to overturn presidential election results

Two attorneys who assisted Texas with its lawsuit challenging the presidential election results in four battleground states appear to have done the work free of charge.

Washington, D.C., attorneys Lawrence Joseph and Kurt Olsen were appointed to help Texas with the case seeking to overturn the presidential election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in the U.S. Supreme Court. The court did not accept the case.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram obtained the letters through an open records request to Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office. The office is seeking an exemption from disclosing other requested information, including potential written communication with the White House related to the lawsuit.

A reply to the request states that employees in the attorney general’s office who worked on the lawsuit did not keep time records.

Invoices provided show nearly $12,000 in legal document printing costs were incurred.

Paxton sued the four states in December, arguing they made unconstitutional changes to election laws during the coronavirus pandemic. The merits of the lawsuit were disputed by the four states and law experts.

State Rep. Chris Turner, the Texas House Democratic Caucus chair, sent a letter requesting information on state funds used to prepare and file the lawsuit, written communications between White House officials and President Donald Trump’s campaign staff and legal team, as well as information about the number of employees working on the lawsuit.

“It’s clear that the attorney general is abusing his office and therefore abusing official resources in the form of state employees and state funds in an effort to overturn a national election,” Turner, D-Grand Prairie, said at the time.