Texas lawmaker urges Paxton investigation, says AG encouraged insurrectionists

North Texas State Rep. Chris Turner is calling on the Texas Legislature to investigate Attorney General Ken Paxton’s role in riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Paxton spoke to President Donald Trump’s supporters Wednesday in Washington, where he lauded his failed attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and told those in the crowd to not quit fighting, according to the Houston Chronicle.

“From filing a fraudulent lawsuit that fueled unhinged conspiracy theories about a free and fair election, to egging on the crowd of insurrectionists in Washington, DC, Paxton has played a major role in creating the national crisis that culminated with the first breach of our nation’s capital since the War of 1812.,” Turner, D-Grand Prairie said in a statement. “Paxton’s actions would be shameful for any elected official, but are especially so for the top law enforcement officer of the state. Even today, Paxton has used social media to spread lies about yesterday’s acts of violence and insurrection.”

Paxton promoted unsubstantiated claims on social media that Antifa was behind the storming of the Capitol. His office did not immediately return a request for comment on the posts.

“As the 87th Legislature quickly approaches, it is our duty as legislators to consider all options at our disposal to hold this out-of-control Attorney General accountable,” Turner said. “The Legislature has a wide array of tools at its disposal, including, but not limited to: passing legislation that limits the jurisdiction of the OAG, reducing appropriations to his office, restricting use of funds appropriated, censure and impeachment. Everything needs to be on the table, because Ken Paxton has abused his power in an effort to subvert the will of the American people.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.