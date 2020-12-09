Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller tests positive for COVID-19

A December 2016 file photo of Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller. AP archives

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller has tested positive for COVID-19.

Miller, who said he is quarantining at his ranch, shared the positive test results in a Wednesday evening statement shared on Facebook.

“Friends, I just got news that I have tested positive for COVID-19, and as a result, will be quarantining at my ranch,” he said. “Not feeling my best, but I’ve survived rodeo injuries, broken bones, hip, double knee and shoulder surgery, west nile virus and cancer, and I’m going to beat this too. Thank you for your prayers and support, and please continue to pray for our first responders, doctors, nurses and health care workers, especially in our rural areas. Together, we’ll make it through this.”

His statement did not say where Miller may have contracted the coronavirus.

