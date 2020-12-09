President Donald Trump cheers Texas lawsuit against battleground states

President Donald Trump on Twitter Wednesday cheered Texas’ lawsuit against four battleground states that helped former Vice President Joe Biden secure the presidency.

“We will be INTERVENING in the Texas (plus many other states) case,” Trump tweeted. “This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory!”

We will be INTERVENING in the Texas (plus many other states) case. This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Tuesday announced a lawsuit against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in the U.S. Supreme Court. The lawsuit argues the states made unconstitutional changes to election laws during the coronavirus pandemic.

”By ignoring both state and federal law, these states have not only tainted the integrity of their own citizens’ vote, but of Texas and every other state that held lawful elections,” Paxton said in a statement.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The lawsuit was met with criticism from the attorneys general in the battleground states, who maintained the claims in the suit are meritless.

Trump on Twitter argued there’s been widespread voter fraud in the states, though experts have said there’s been no evidence, and that the November election was the most secure in U.S. history.

“There is massive evidence of widespread fraud in the four states (plus) mentioned in the Texas suit,” Trump said. “Just look at all of the tapes and affidavits!”