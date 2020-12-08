Texas sues battleground states claiming unconstitutional changes were made to election laws

FILE - In this June 22, 2017, file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File) AP

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in the U.S. Supreme Court, claiming the battleground states made unconstitutional changes to election laws during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Trust in the integrity of our election processes is sacrosanct and binds our citizenry and the States in this Union together. Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin destroyed that trust and compromised the security and integrity of the 2020 election,” Paxton said in a statement. “The states violated statutes enacted by their duly elected legislatures, thereby violating the Constitution. By ignoring both state and federal law, these states have not only tainted the integrity of their own citizens’ vote, but of Texas and every other state that held lawful elections. Their failure to abide by the rule of law casts a dark shadow of doubt over the outcome of the entire election. We now ask that the Supreme Court step in to correct this egregious error.”

