Candidates back rule change that lowers threshold to bring bill to Senate floor

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick wants to lower the number of votes needed to bring a bill to the floor from 19 to 18. Democrats picked up a seat in the Senate. Associated Press file photo

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick plans to ask the Texas Senate to change the number of votes needed to bring a bill to the floor, a move that was met with criticism from the Texas Democratic Party and support from two Republicans vying for a North Texas state Senate seat.

When the upcoming legislative sessions starts, Patrick will recommend lowering the number of votes needed to bring a bill to the floor from 19 to 18, he said in a Wednesday statement. The announcement comes after Democrats picked up a seat in the upper chamber in November, leaving the Republican majority with 18 seats.

“A simple majority vote of 16 is needed to pass a bill, but we must be able to get that bill to the floor without Democrats blocking it,” Patrick said in a statement.

He called on Texas Senate District 30 Candidates Shelley Luther, a Dallas Salon owner, and Rep. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, to endorse the rule change.

The two Republicans are in a Dec. 19 special runoff election. Early voting started Wednesday for the seat, which includes Parker and Wise counties.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Both candidates were quick to express their support for the rule change on Twitter.

“I endorse the move to 18 and look forward to voting for it on Jan. 12th,” Springer said.

I completely support the change. We must pass conservative legislation that Drew Springer and other Republicans have killed in past sessions. This rule change is needed to do just that.#DrainTheSwamp https://t.co/oBMBGEM4Xq — Shelley Luther for Texas Senate (@ShelleyLuther) December 9, 2020

Luther took the opportunity to take a jab at her opponent in voicing her endorsement.

“I completely support the change,” Luther said in a tweet. “We must pass conservative legislation that Drew Springer and other Republicans have killed in past sessions. This rule change is needed to do just that.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

I completely support the change. We must pass conservative legislation that Drew Springer and other Republicans have killed in past sessions. This rule change is needed to do just that.#DrainTheSwamp https://t.co/oBMBGEM4Xq — Shelley Luther for Texas Senate (@ShelleyLuther) December 9, 2020

When Patrick was elected in 2015, the number of votes needed to bring a bill to the floor was dropped from 21 to 19. Patrick said the moved kept Democrats from vetoing “legislation they didn’t like.”

“After losing a seat in the Texas Senate, Dan Patrick and Texas Republicans are again trying to change the rules of government,” said Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa. “This is dead wrong, and Texans everywhere should be outraged. If Dan Patrick is successful, the voices of Texans across the state will be ignored.”