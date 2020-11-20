Texas Rep. Kay Granger says ‘it’s time to move on’ from Trump’s election fraud claims

A senior Texas Republican on Friday joined a growing number of other Republicans who are saying that a formal presidential transition process should begin, according to a CNN report.

U.S. Rep. Kay Granger told CNN senior congressional correspondent Manu Raju on Friday that she had “great concerns about” President Donald Trump’s claims that the election was rigged.

“I think that it’s time to move on,” Granger, R-Fort Worth, told CNN.

Asked whether Trump should concede he lost the election, Granger told CNN, “I think it’s time for him to really realize and be very clear about what’s going on.”

Earlier this week, Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn told CNN he had not seen anything that would change the outcome of the presidential election, which has been called in favor of Democrat Joe Biden.

On the issue of a rigged election, Cornyn told CNN, “I don’t know if he’s referring to a specific incident or generally.”

According to Associated Press reporting, there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election and election officials from both political parties stated publicly that the election went well.

Trump’s campaign has tried to mount legal challenges across the country, but several of the lawsuits have been thrown out and none has included any evidence that the outcome might be reversed.

Biden defeated Trump by winning back a trio of battleground states: Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, and topped the 270 electoral vote threshold to clinch the presidency.

More than two weeks after Election Day, Trump has neither called Biden nor made a formal concession, and White House officials have insisted that they are preparing for a second term.

This report contains information from the Associated Press.