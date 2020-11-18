Letters to the Editor So the Democrats ‘stole’ the presidency from Trump but forgot the Senate? Right

Democrats must be pretty inept

As everyone yells about the presidential election, no one seems to have considered that the Democrats would have been much better off to steal the Senate instead. The odds that President Donald Trump and his ego would work with a majority Democratic House and Senate to help secure his legacy are much better than President-elect Joe Biden being able to work with a Republican Senate. Millions of Americans voted for down-ballot Republicans but not Trump.

- Thomas Reagan, Arlington

Stop the whining about the election

I’m so tired of the Democrats whining about the president not conceding the election after they took the 2016 results so well. Some boycotted the inauguration, screamed “not my president” for four years, fed the Russian collusion hoax, asked questions about President Donald Trump’s tax returns and led the impeachment farce.

In 2000, Al Gore didn’t concede until December, after all his legal challenges were heard. President-elect Joe Biden doesn’t take office until Jan. 20.

- Chuck Fiedler, Haslet

This stalling must be prevented

It is unprecedented and appalling that President Donald Trump refuses to give President-elect Joe Biden access to information vital to his forthcoming duties. Congress should pass a law requiring that an outgoing president peaceably transfer access to government information to a duly-elected president within two weeks of the opponent being declared winner of the U.S. election.

There must be a legal way to prevent Trump’s dangerous tactics.

- Marian Haber, Fort Worth

There’s no easy way out

Yes, we’re all tired of everything about the coronavirus situation. But we need to care about each other and do what’s necessary to protect ourselves and each other. Even if you exhibit no symptoms, you could inadvertently infect someone.

Going back to pre-pandemic days or even a so-called “balance” is not worth the risk.

Do Tarrant County residents want even higher numbers of infections and deaths on their consciences? Wear the mask, wear gloves and social distance to help this be over sooner.

- Lisa Cox, North Richland Hills

No comparison with Harris, Barrett

A letter to the editor Tuesday comparing Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett is absurd. (9A) Suffragettes sought the vote for women, who were excluded from participation in the political process. Harris is the very embodiment of what they sought and more: She is the first woman to be elected vice president.

The letter writer’s dismissal of her qualifications for the office — she served as an elected prosecutor, state attorney general and U.S. senator — is preposterous and pathetic.

Barrett, on the other hand, was elected to nothing and has wafer-thin qualifications as a jurist and virtually none as a practicing lawyer.

- Debra Barrett, Fort Worth

Law and order’s many faces

George F. Will recently opined at length about the folly of Seattle’s recent lax policing of public protests. (Nov. 15, 4B, “Seattle is due for a costly lesson”) He never mentioned the lessons that places such as Texas are learning as leaders refuse to institute the most basic precautions against COVID-19.

Apparently, law and order is most needed to protect buildings from spray paint. It’s not needed to protect people from a plague.

- Fay Brewer, Fort Worth