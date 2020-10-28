Kamala Harris to visit Fort Worth on Friday as polls show close race in Texas

For the first time in almost 30 years, a presidential campaign will make a homestretch visit to Fort Worth.

Kamala Harris will be in town on Friday, but details of where she will be in Fort Worth have not been released.

President Bill Clinton was the last presidential candidate to make an appearance in Fort Worth during the homestretch back in 1992. Clinton also visited Fort Worth in 1996, but not down the stretch.

The vice presidential candidate and California senator will also visit Houston and McAllen. The visit to Texas comes at a time where polls indicate Texas is a battleground state.

A poll from the University of Texas/Texas Tribune, released Oct. 9, has President Donald Trump with a 5-point lead. A Quinnipiac University poll last week showed a tie; a Dallas Morning News/University of Texas at Tyler poll released Sunday showed Biden up 2 points, and a New York Times/Siena College poll on Monday gave Trump a 4-point lead.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Historically, Fort Worth and Tarrant County have been a Republican stronghold but now play a significant toss-up role. That changed in 2018, Democrat Beto O’Rourke won Tarrant County over U.S. Senator Ted Cruz.

The Biden and Harris campaign also announced a three-day bus tour starting Wednesday.

The “Texas Biden Bus Tour” will include stops in Amarillo, Lubbock, Abilene, Fort Worth and Dallas on Wednesday. The campaign bus will make stops throughout Fort Worth at about 4 p.m. to “energize the community and Get Out the Vote,” according to the campaign website.