Joe Biden campaign bus coming to Fort Worth in three-day Texas tour this week

The campaign for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris announced a three-day bus tour across Texas starting Wednesday. The presidential and vice presidential candidates will be represented on the tour by unnamed surrogates to include congresspeople, other elected officials and Democratic candidates, and special guests, according to the announcement.

The “Texas Biden Bus Tour” will include stops in Amarillo, Lubbock, Abilene, Fort Worth and Dallas on Wednesday. The campaign bus will make stops throughout Fort Worth about 4 p.m. to “energize the community and Get Out the Vote,” according to the campaign website.

Participants can sign up on the campaign website at Joe.Link/FortWorth.

The Battle for the Soul of the Nation bus tour has made rounds in multiple regions, including the Midwest last week.

The bus tour is separate from an event on Friday in which Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will visit North Texas. Details of the event have not yet been released.

President Donald Trump does not have plans to campaign in Texas prior to Nov. 3, his spokesman and former Gov. Rick Perry told reporters Sunday.

A poll released Sunday by The Dallas Morning News and University of Texas at Tyler showed Biden regaining a narrow lead over Trump in Texas. Biden’s lead among likely voters was 48%-45%, within the poll’s margin of error.