Politics & Government
Who plays ‘The Fly’ on SNL? Funniest reactions to insect landing on Mike Pence’s head.
The vice presidential debate Wednesday night was, for the most part, a straightforward, classic-style exchange between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris.
In fact, the biggest trending moment from the debate in Salt Lake City had little to do with politics.
A fly landed on Pence’s head and hung out for more than two minutes before flying off. Social media memes and jokes immediately blew up on social media.
Even the Democratic candidate at the top of the ticket, Joe Biden, used the fly minutes after it happened. He posted on Twitter a call for $5 pledges to help his campaign with an image of himself holding a big fly swatter. You can even buy a blue fly swatter in the Biden store for a $10 donation with “Truth over Flies” stamped on it. It’s a play on the campaign’s “Truth over Lies” slogan.
The biggest takeaway from the moment? Who will play the fly on next week’s “SNL”?
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Comments