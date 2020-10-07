Who plays ‘The Fly’ on SNL? Funniest reactions to insect landing on Mike Pence’s head.

The vice presidential debate Wednesday night was, for the most part, a straightforward, classic-style exchange between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris.

In fact, the biggest trending moment from the debate in Salt Lake City had little to do with politics.

A fly landed on Pence’s head and hung out for more than two minutes before flying off. Social media memes and jokes immediately blew up on social media.

Even the Democratic candidate at the top of the ticket, Joe Biden, used the fly minutes after it happened. He posted on Twitter a call for $5 pledges to help his campaign with an image of himself holding a big fly swatter. You can even buy a blue fly swatter in the Biden store for a $10 donation with “Truth over Flies” stamped on it. It’s a play on the campaign’s “Truth over Lies” slogan.

The biggest takeaway from the moment? Who will play the fly on next week’s “SNL”?

LET US HAVE THE FLY. It’s the one joy of 2020 — Kaya Yurieff (@kyurieff) October 8, 2020

This just in: The fly just got a three picture deal with Universal. pic.twitter.com/89DWVCeNqD — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) October 8, 2020

the fact that they had this ready so quickly shows that the biden campaign was clearly coordinating with the fly pic.twitter.com/OZi0ODtjUp — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) October 8, 2020

The fly is free and now getting a COVID test — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 8, 2020

Congratulations to the Fly for signing with WME! pic.twitter.com/nJ95GX4Q7m — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 8, 2020

The fly was there a long time, but not nearly as long as the time by which Pence exceeded the rules. https://t.co/MjXI2rmOVn — Jill Wine-Banks (@JillWineBanks) October 8, 2020

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

The fly knows. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 8, 2020

Well, I wish we had thought of this on @VeepHBO - who’s controlling the fly? pic.twitter.com/x6NGEJs0Gy — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) October 8, 2020

"A great President of the United States, Teddy Roosevelt, once said, 'Speak softly and carry a big stick.’ Mr. Carter speaks loudly and carries a flyswatter!"

—President Gerald Ford, campaigning against Jimmy Carter in California, tomorrow 1976 — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) October 8, 2020

the fly knows exactly what it’s doing — Leigh Munsil (@leighmunsil) October 8, 2020

My debate ranking:

1. Senator Harris.

2. The fly.

3. Vice President Pence. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 8, 2020

Susan captured the fly and took it home. They are friends now. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 8, 2020

My mom just texted me that she thought the fly was on her TV and I'm *dying* — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) October 8, 2020