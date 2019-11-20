President Trump touches down in Austin to visit Apple manufacturing plant

President Donald Trump touched down in Austin Wednesday afternoon for a tour of an Apple manufacturing facility.

After a quick wave to supporters who were gathered on the tarmac at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, Trump left in the presidential motorcade shortly after 2 p.m. with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, senior adviser to the president Jared Kushner and adviser to the president Ivanka Trump.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton greeted and shook hands with the supporters ahead of Trump’s arrival. The president briefly spoke to the two Texas officials and didn’t answer questions shouted by reporters from tarmac, according to pool reports.

Trump was en route to tour an Apple manufacturing plant where the Mac Pro is built with Apple CEO Tim Cook. Cook, a member of the Trump administration’s American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, signed the administration’s Pledge to America’s Workers last year, committing to providing 10,000 new training opportunities for U.S. students and workers.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Apple has been steadily expanding in Austin. Construction is underway on a new campus that will initially house 5,000 employees with the ability to increase to 15,000, according to a news release.

From the South Lawn of the White House ahead of his departure from D.C., the president touted Apple’s new facility, and referenced the company’s recent exemption from tariffs, allowing it to import parts for the new Mac Pro from China.

“Apple is opening up a fantastic facility. They’re spending a tremendous amount of money. And I’ve been asking Tim Cook from the day I got elected,” Trump said, “if they would, we want to see Apple build here; that way, you have no tariffs. There’s no tariffs. When companies come to our country and they build, there’s no tariffs.”

Ahead of Trump’s arrival, the Texas Democratic Party held a roundtable with state lawmakers, Austin Mayor Steve Adler and teachers, construction workers and other workers to highlight how Trump’s economic policies have hurt them.

“Our cities are incubators of innovation, and they are economic engines. And rather than supporting cities and counties that are working to help train workforces and give people opportunity, it appears as if our state and our federal government and this president have declared war on cities,” Adler said.

State Rep. John Bucy, D-Austin, called for policies like paid sick leave and raising the minimum wage in order to help bolster the middle class.

“We want a government that helps make it fair for everyone. Not a government that like Donald Trump has built — just for his his friends and the rich elite of the country,” Bucy said.

Texas AFL-CIO President Rick Levy said the attention Apple and the technology sector receives is like “a big, shiny object,” while other industries aren’t supported with the same resources.

Robert Yezak, vice president of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers 520 labor union, stressed the importance of training programs, like apprenticeships, that help electrical workers gain the skills they need.

“The disparity in Texas between the rich and working class is growing,” Yezak said. “It’s like you’re trying to hit a moving target trying to get to that pathway to the middle class.”

Trump’s visit to Austin comes a month after he visited the Dallas-Fort Worth area for a rally, fundraiser and tour of a new Louis Vuitton factory. His last visit to Texas was met with counter rallies, and protests both in support and in opposition to Trump were planned for Wednesday afternoon near the Apple facility he’s scheduled to tour.

The president’s visit also comes just days after a University of Texas at Tyler poll found that Texans were split in their approval of Trump amid impeachment inquiries. Of the Texas voters surveyed, 49% said they disapproved with the way Trump was handling his job as president, while 43.3% approved and 7.7% didn’t know how they felt.

Broken down along party lines, 81.5% of those that approved of Trump’s performance were Republican, while 86.5% that disapproved were Democrats.

Asked if they believe whether Trump should be impeached, 44.8% said yes, 46.9% said he should not and 8.2% were neutral. Similarly, a majority of respondents who believe Trump should be impeached were Democrats, while a majority who felt he should not be were Republicans.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.