House Speaker Dennis Bonnen won’t face criminal prosecution, Brazoria County DA says

The Brazoria County District Attorney announced Thursday that no criminal charges will be brought against House Speaker Dennis Bonnen.

In a statement Thursday morning, Brazoria County DA Jeri Yenne said that after reviewing a more than two-month investigation by the Texas Rangers, she determined there was not sufficient evidence from a June meeting to warrant a criminal prosecution on the grounds of bribery or solicitation of a gift by a public servant.

Throughout the course of the Rangers’ investigation, Yenne said her office met with investigators multiple times. The investigation consisted of interviews, and obtaining evidence and statements, including the recording of the June meeting itself.

Yenne said the recording was “scientifically authenticated,” in addition to Bonnen, Michael Quinn Sullivan, and Rep. Dustin Burrows verifying its accuracy and statements made on it.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“The investigation is complete,” Yenne wrote. “I anticipate upon this decision this investigation will now be delivered to the House General Investigating Committee for an appropriate review.”

While Bonnen will not face criminal prosecution, Yenne called Bonnen’s actions that were revealed on the secret recording released last week “repugnant.”

“The behavior and statements as reflected on the June 12, 2019 recording for which Speaker Bonnen has apologized are offensive, lacking in character and integrity, demeaning to other human beings including local government officials, cities and counties, and the Members of the Texas House of Representatives who placed their confidence in Speaker Bonnen and are entitled to his respect,” Yenne wrote.

Bonnen announced Tuesday he would not seek re-election as House Speaker or to the Texas legislature following a wave of calls for his resignation and loss of support after a secret recording largely supported a conservative activist’s allegations of a quid pro quo offer.

The allegations stem from a June 12 meeting between Michael Quinn Sullivan, the CEO of the conservative political advocacy group Empower Texans, Bonnen, and Rep. Dustin Burrows, a Republican from Lubbock who was chair of the House GOP Caucus at the time.

In July, Sullivan revealed that he had secretly recorded the meeting. The audio, which was publicly released last week, detailed Sullivan’s allegations that Bonnen offered writers of the group’s news site long sought-after House press credentials in exchange for the group’s firepower in targeting 10 Republican incumbents in their re-election bids.

The allegations roiled the House since they were first raised three months ago, resulting in the House General Investigating Committee unanimously voting to request in August that the Texas Rangers Public Integrity Unit investigate the allegations.

The day after the committee’s meeting, Yenne followed up with a request to investigate the same. Brazoria County — Bonnen’s residence — was the proper venue for any prosecution, due to a section of government code that stipulates prosecution of an offense against public administration take place where the defendant resided at the time an offense was committed.

Yenne noted that as the DA, she was allowed to file a request to recuse herself and appoint another county. However, she chose not to.

“That is not the right thing to do,” Yenne wrote in Thursday’s statement. “District Attorneys are elected to make tough decisions. Passing this responsibility to another District Attorney would only cause undue delay for many months and another District Attorney would be in no better position to make a decision.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.