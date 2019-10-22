House Speaker Dennis Bonnen says he won’t seek reelection to the legislature after scandal

House Speaker Dennis Bonnen announced Tuesday he will not seek re-election to the legislature or as leader of the Texas House following growing calls for his resignation.

“Since Friday, I have had numerous conversations with Members who care deeply about the Texas House, and I respect the manner in which they have handled this entire situation. After much prayer, consultation, and thoughtful consideration with my family, it is clear that I can no longer seek re-election as State Representative of District 25, and subsequently, as Speaker of the House,” Bonnen said in a statement. “I care deeply about this body and the work we have accomplished over the years, namely, the outstanding success we achieved in the 86th Legislature.”

Bonnen went on to list the names of over 40 representatives who he said, “have made clear that it is in the best interest of both myself and the House to move on, and I thank them for the respectful and thoughtful way in which they have convinced me to do so.”

Included in the list was Bonnen’s own brother, Rep. Greg Bonnen, R-Friendswood, who is also a state lawmaker, and many representatives who had been publicly silent while others were vocal for Bonnen to step down.

Republican lawmakers from Tarrant County, including Reps. Craig Goldman of Fort Worth, Charlie Geren of Fort Worth, Giovanni Capriglione of Southlake, Stephanie Klick of Fort Worth and Bill Zedler of Arlington were also named.

Bonnen’s announcement comes three months after conservative activist Michael Quinn Sullivan first raised allegations of a quid pro quo offer that have since roiled the Texas House, and just a week after a secret recording of the allegations were made public.

Sullivan, the CEO of the political advocacy group Empower Texans, alleged that during a June 12 meeting between himself, Bonnen and Rep. Dustin Burrows, a Republican from Lubbock who was chair of the House GOP Caucus at the time, Bonnen offered writers of the group’s news site long sought-after House press credentials in exchange for the group’s firepower in targeting 10 Republican incumbents in their re-election bids.

Sullivan later revealed in late July that he had secretly recorded the meeting. The audio, which was publicly released last week, appears to largely support Sullivan’s allegations and spurred a flood of renewed calls from House members for Bonnen to step down.

Late Monday night five senior Republican House members, some who chair powerful committees, withdrew their support of Bonnen. Shortly after, even more Republican lawmakers’ expressed they had lost confidence in Bonnen, bringing the number of GOP Caucus members who had said they could no longer support him as Speaker even closer to a majority.

Sullivan took to Twitter shortly after Bonnen’s announcement, saying it was both a sad day and a good day for Texas.

“The unethical stain he placed on the @TexasGOP and the House can begin to be cleaned away,” Sullivan wrote. Bonnen, “could have behaved ethical. He could have recanted privately. He instead chose lies, deceit, dishonor, and ruin. He has gone from 3rd constitutional officer in Texas to a cautionary tale.”

“He made his announcement this morning ONLY because an unending torrent of grassroots calls to his strongest supporters knocked him out,” Sullivan later tweeted.

The Texas Democratic Party, which is suing Sullivan alleging the June meeting resulted in the creation of an unregistered political action committee and violated a slew of state election laws, touted Bonnen’s announcement as “a victory for transparency and accountability.”

“Texans are tired of politicians, like Republican Speaker Bonnen, who use backroom deals, cover-ups and outright lies to pursue power over everything,” Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa said in a statement. “Now more than ever, it is clear that only the election of Texas Democrats will return of ethics and good governance to our great state.”

