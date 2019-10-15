Empower Texans CEO releases secret recording detailing allegations against Speaker

SHARE COPY LINK

Conservative activist Michael Quinn Sullivan released Tuesday the secret recording at the heart of the allegations against House Speaker Dennis Bonnen.

Sullivan, the CEO of the political advocacy group Empower Texans, revealed in late July that he secretly recorded a June 12 meeting between himself, Bonnen and Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, and chairman of the House Republican Caucus at the time. During the meeting, Sullivan alleged that Bonnen offered writers from Empower Texans’ news site long sought-after House press credentials in exchange for the group’s firepower to target 10 Republican incumbents in their re-election bids.

Sullivan threatened to release the audio unless Bonnen, a Republican from Angleton, recanted statements denying the allegations. It’s been nearly two-and-half months since, and after selectively sharing the recording with officials of his choosing, Sullivan posted the audio to Empower Texans’ news site. Texas Scorecard.

What was said — or wasn’t — during the meeting has roiled the Texas House, resulting in calls from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle for the audio to be released in full. The allegations have also spawned a lawsuit filed by the Texas Democratic Party, an investigation by the Texas Rangers and led to Burrows’ resignation as chairman of the House Republican Caucus.

Ahead of the audio’s release, Bonnen’s lawyer, Brian Roark, told the Austin American-Statesman that Bonnen had been interviewed by the Texas Rangers as part of the investigation, and claimed nothing on the recording violated Texas law or House rules.

Lawmakers who listened to the recording in the past few months have said it largely supports Sullivan’s account. In addition, they have said disparaging comments were made during the meeting and that Bonnen also said he could strip a journalist of his House press credentials.

In an apology to House members in August, Bonnen said taking the meeting was “a mistake” and admitted to saying “terrible things that are embarrassing to the members, to the House, and to me personally.” And despite calls for their resignations, both Bonnen and Burrows have denied the accusations that a quid pro quo offer was made.

“There was nothing illegal done in that meeting,” Burrows told talk show host Chad Hasty in August.

In the same interview — Burrows’ first public comments on the matter after weeks of silence — Burrows said he did raise the names of lawmakers who voted against a taxpayer-funded lobbying proposal that failed to pass this legislative session.

Sullivan’s publication of the recording came just hours before a scheduled hearing in Travis County District Court Tuesday afternoon, in which a judge is set to decide on the Texas Democratic Party’s motion for the recording to be released in three days. The lawsuit, filed in August, alleges that the meeting between the three resulted in the creation of an unregistered political action committee and violated a slew of state election laws.

Meanwhile, the Texas Rangers Public Integrity Unit moved forward with its inquiry into the allegations last week, delivering letters to House members’ Capitol offices in Austin asking them to share “any testimony, recordings, documents, records, or other information relevant to this investigation,” before Oct. 17 — the same day the House Republican Caucus is scheduled to meet for a retreat.

Here’s a copy of the letter that Texas Rangers are circulating to House Members this afternoon, seeking recordings, testimony, documents, etc. in the investigation into Bonnen/MQS meeting. #TxLege



Blocked out personal info. pic.twitter.com/kMAc0s0kt7 — Tessa Weinberg (@Tessa_Weinberg) October 8, 2019

On Aug. 12, the House General Investigating Committee unanimously voted to request the Rangers conduct an investigation into the allegations.

Sullivan’s allegations came just two months after Bonnen issued a warning to House members in May: if they campaigned against their colleagues, they would face repercussions.

“I will weigh in against you. And if I am fortunate enough to continue to be Speaker, you will find yourself not well-positioned in the next session,” Bonnen, who had just wrapped up his first session as Speaker, told reporters at the time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.