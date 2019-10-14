Forest Hill City Council to decide if indicted mayor should stay or go

Forest Hill Mayor Gerald Joubert is photographed at Memorial Park in Forest Hill on Thursday, December 12, 2013. Star-Telegram

The Forest Hill City Council could decide if mayor Gerald Joubert will remain in office after he was indicted on charges that he tampered with a government record.

According to the meeting agenda, the city council will discuss mayor Gerald Joubert’s indictment and how it affects the city in an executive session. The meeting is 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Forest Hill City Hall, 3219 California Parkway.

Joubert declined to say whether he will remain in office, stating that his attorney advised him not to comment.

A Tarrant County grand jury indicted Joubert last month on charges of tampering with a government record regarding his handling of signatures on a recall petition.

Last year, Joubert and other residents organized a petition drive to recall former councilwoman Stephanie Boardingham, accusing her of misusing her office for personal gain and abuse of power.

The petitions were not submitted in time for the May election, but Boardingham questioned the validity of the signatures and also stated that the petitions were addressed to the city and not the city council.

Boardingham sued Forest Hill.

A judge ruled in favor of Boardingham, and the case was dismissed.

Tampering with a government record is a felony offense with a range of 180 days to two years in a state jail.