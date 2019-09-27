Forest Hill mayor indicted, accused of tampering with government records

Forest Hill Mayor Gerald Joubert is photographed at Memorial Park in Forest Hill on Thursday, December 12, 2013. Star-Telegram

A Tarrant County grand jury indicted Forest Hill Mayor Gerald Joubert Wednesday on charges of tampering with a government record.

A specially appointed prosecutor, Anthony Lyons, investigated allegations that Joubert did not properly witness signatures on petitions to recall former councilwoman Stephanie Boardingham.

The petitions alleged that Boardingham misused her council office for personal gain.

Boardingham sued the city over the petition, alleging that it was addressed to the city instead of the city council and questioning the validity of some of the signatures.

Earlier this year, a state district judge ruled in favor of Boardingham, and the recall election did not go forward.

Joubert has denied any wrong-doing.

Joubert won a runoff election in June. He previously served on the city council and was also mayor from 2011-2017.

This is a developing story and will be updated.