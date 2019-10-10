Lottery

North Texan buys a $20 lottery ticket, walks away with $1 million

A Dallas resident went into convenience store, bought a $20 scratch off lottery ticket and became the state’s newest millionaire.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bought a Million Dollar Loteria ticket at Luna Mart, 2647 W. Northwest Highway in Dallas, Texas Lottery officials announced Thursday.

The $1 million prize he or she won was the last million dollar payout that had yet to be claimed on this ticket.

The odds of winning any prize on this ticket: 1 in 3.31.

More than half a dozen North Texans have cashed in lottery tickets for prizes worth $1 million or more this year, records show.

The names of those winners aren’t public because of a 2017 state law that lets Texans who claim lottery prizes worth $1 million or more remain anonymous.

The first Texas Lottery tickets were sold in 1992.

