This Fort Worth resident cashed in a $10 lottery ticket for $1 million

A Fort Worth resident got a big payout from a $10 scratch-off lottery ticket bought at a local convenience store.

$1 million.

He or she bought a $200 Million Cash Explosion ticket and ended up winning one of eight million-dollar prizes, Texas Lottery officials announced Thursday.

He or she chose to remain anonymous, as state law allows.

The ticket was bought at Quick Pick Food Mart, 4206 Benbrook Highway, in Fort Worth.

The odds of winning any prize on this ticket: 1 in 3.91.

More than half a dozen North Texans have cashed in lottery tickets for prizes worth $1 million or more this year, records show.

The names of those winners aren’t public because of a 2017 state law that lets Texans who claim lottery prizes worth $1 million or more remain anonymous.

The first Texas Lottery tickets were sold in 1992.

