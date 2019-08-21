The clock is ticking for a Texan to cash in a winning $1 million Powerball ticket

It’s been 25 years and you still haven’t won the Texas Lottery? Watch the first drawing in 1992 It's not that you're not lucky, just that you haven't been lucky... yet. Take a trip down memory lane and watch the Texas Lottery's very first drawing on November 14, 1992. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It's not that you're not lucky, just that you haven't been lucky... yet. Take a trip down memory lane and watch the Texas Lottery's very first drawing on November 14, 1992.

Heads up, Texans.

If you happened to buy a Quick Pick ticket for the March 6 Powerball drawing, you might want to check your car, your house, any where you might have put the ticket.

There’s $1 million on the line.

A ticket worth that amount was sold in Addison and it matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball number.

It has yet to be cashed in — and time is running out, Texas Lottery officials announced Wednesday.

“We encourage our Powerball players to take another look at their ticket, check the numbers again and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket and contact us,” Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery, said in a statement.

The deadline to claim the prize is looming.

If claimed in person at a Texas Lottery Claim Center, the deadline is 5 p.m. Aug. 30 because of the upcoming Labor Day holiday. If claimed by mail, it must be postmarked no later than the Mon., Sept. 2 expiration date.

The ticket was bought at AAC #101, 5012 Belt Line Road, in Addison.

The winning numbers were 6, 10, 21, 35 and 46. The Powerball number was 23.

Unclaimed prize money goes to the Foundation School Fund, which is overseen by the Texas Education Agency and helps fund school needs across the state ranging from bilingual education to special education, according to the Texas Lottery Commission.

More than $1 billion in unclaimed prizes has been given back to the state since the Texas Lottery began in 1992, state records show.

Winning lottery tickets for drawings like Mega Millions and Powerball are valid for 180 days from the day of the drawing. Scratch-off tickets are valid for 180 days after the “close date” of the ticket that’s set by lottery officials