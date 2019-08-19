Dallas resident scratches off lottery ticket, becomes latest Texas millionaire

It’s been 25 years and you still haven’t won the Texas Lottery? Watch the first drawing in 1992 It's not that you're not lucky, just that you haven't been lucky... yet. Take a trip down memory lane and watch the Texas Lottery's very first drawing on November 14, 1992. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It's not that you're not lucky, just that you haven't been lucky... yet. Take a trip down memory lane and watch the Texas Lottery's very first drawing on November 14, 1992.

A North Texan who stopped recently to buy a $20 scratch-off lottery ticket hit the jackpot.

The Dallas resident, who chose to remain anonymous, bought a Million Dollar Loteria ticket, scratched it off and became the state’s newest millionaire.

The ticket was bought at Rush 24-7, 2410 S. Hampton Road, in Dallas, according to the Texas Lottery Commission.

This person was the third to win one of the five $1 million prizes in this game.

The overall odds of winning any prize in this game is 1 in 3.31.

Nearly a dozen North Texans have cashed in tickets for prizes worth $1 million or more this year, records show.

A state law that went into effect in 2017 lets Texans who claim lottery prizes worth $1 million or more remain anonymous.

The first Texas Lottery tickets were sold in 1992.