Dallas resident scratches off lottery ticket, becomes latest Texas millionaire

A North Texan who stopped recently to buy a $20 scratch-off lottery ticket hit the jackpot.

The Dallas resident, who chose to remain anonymous, bought a Million Dollar Loteria ticket, scratched it off and became the state’s newest millionaire.

The ticket was bought at Rush 24-7, 2410 S. Hampton Road, in Dallas, according to the Texas Lottery Commission.

This person was the third to win one of the five $1 million prizes in this game.

The overall odds of winning any prize in this game is 1 in 3.31.

Nearly a dozen North Texans have cashed in tickets for prizes worth $1 million or more this year, records show.

A state law that went into effect in 2017 lets Texans who claim lottery prizes worth $1 million or more remain anonymous.

The first Texas Lottery tickets were sold in 1992.

