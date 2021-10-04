Fort Worth

Fort Worth employee electrocuted, killed Saturday while repairing streetlight

Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Fort Worth Transportation and Public Works crew leader died Saturday after he was electrocuted while working on a streetlight on Vickery Boulevard, the city said in an emailed statement.

City officials said 28-year-old Jorge Gomez-Guzman, an employee of the city for five years, died despite the efforts of coworkers on-site who performed CPR until emergency personnel responded.

Gomez-Guzman was a crew leader in the street light repair division of transportation and public works. His death is under investigation, and the city said it will release more details as they become available.

The city did not release an exact time at which the accident happened or say if Gomez-Guzman died at the scene, en route to the hospital or at a hospital.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of James Hartley
James Hartley
James Hartley is a breaking news reporter at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He is passionate about true stories, movies, baseball and good hot tea. You can connect with James on Twitter @ByJamesHartley or Instagram @JamesTakesPhotos. | Want reporters like James to help you stay informed about your community? You can help the Star-Telegram continue to offer great local, business, political, sports and culture news by purchasing a digital or print subscription today.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service