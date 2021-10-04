Fort Worth employee electrocuted, killed Saturday while repairing streetlight

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Fort Worth Transportation and Public Works crew leader died Saturday after he was electrocuted while working on a streetlight on Vickery Boulevard, the city said in an emailed statement.

City officials said 28-year-old Jorge Gomez-Guzman, an employee of the city for five years, died despite the efforts of coworkers on-site who performed CPR until emergency personnel responded.

Gomez-Guzman was a crew leader in the street light repair division of transportation and public works. His death is under investigation, and the city said it will release more details as they become available.

The city did not release an exact time at which the accident happened or say if Gomez-Guzman died at the scene, en route to the hospital or at a hospital.