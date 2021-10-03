Crime

Suspected arson damages Fort Worth school but won’t stop Monday classes, district says

Students will be able to return to campus Monday after school district officials said someone set fire to Atwood McDonald Elementary late Saturday in east Fort Worth.

Damage caused by the fire, lit around 10:40 p.m. Saturday at 1850 Barron Lane, was limited because school security officers monitoring security feeds spotted someone breaking into the school, the school district said. Authorities were already on the way when the fire started.

Fire Department officials did not immediately respond to a request for information.

The district said a person of interest has been detained.

Because of the damage and special cleaning needs, parents and students will be directed to alternative pickup and drop-off locations. Some classes may be relocated to different classrooms because of the damage.

