Fort Worth police continue search for missing man with Alzheimer’s

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 58-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease who went missing around 7 p.m. Friday.

Omar Cabrera Talavera was last seen in the 900 block of Norwood in Fort Worth, near the popular nightlife area of West 7th Street, according to police. His family fears he might be lost and is in danger.

Talavera stands about 5 feet 10 inches tall and has gray hair and brown eyes, according to a news release from Fort Worth police. He was last seen wearing blue shorts.

Anybody with information is asked to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.