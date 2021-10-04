Fort Worth

Fort Worth police continue search for missing man with Alzheimer’s

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 58-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease who went missing around 7 p.m. Friday.

Missing person.jfif
Police are asking for help in locating Omar Cabrera Talavera, a 58-year-old man with Alzheimer’s.

Omar Cabrera Talavera was last seen in the 900 block of Norwood in Fort Worth, near the popular nightlife area of West 7th Street, according to police. His family fears he might be lost and is in danger.

Talavera stands about 5 feet 10 inches tall and has gray hair and brown eyes, according to a news release from Fort Worth police. He was last seen wearing blue shorts.

TX Politics newsletter

Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Anybody with information is asked to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of James Hartley
James Hartley
James Hartley is a breaking news reporter at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He is passionate about true stories, movies, baseball and good hot tea. You can connect with James on Twitter @ByJamesHartley or Instagram @JamesTakesPhotos. | Want reporters like James to help you stay informed about your community? You can help the Star-Telegram continue to offer great local, business, political, sports and culture news by purchasing a digital or print subscription today.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service