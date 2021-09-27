Fort Worth
Motorcyclist killed after vehicle crashes into wall near Fort Worth highway
A motorcyclist was killed Monday on a Fort Worth highway after crashing into a wall, authorities said.
No other injuries were reported in the wreck which occurred on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 near Campus Drive.
The name of the victim had not been released by authorities.
The crash was reported just after 8 a.m. Monday on Interstate 20.
A motorcycle had collided with a wall, according to a police call log.
Fort Worth police had not released any other information on the fatal crash.
The eastbound lanes of I-20 at Oak Grove Road were closed as authorities investigated the crash and attempted to determine what caused the wreck.
