Motorcyclist dies when he lost control, was thrust into pole in Arlington, police say

A 26-year-old man died on Wednesday when he lost control of the motorcycle he was steering and crashed in Arlington, police said.

Dakota Ward was southbound on South Watson Road, near East Arkansas Lane, when the 2008 Yamaha struck a curb about 10:15 a.m., according to an Arlington police account.

Ward was thrust from the motorcycle and struck a light pole, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police suggested that speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

