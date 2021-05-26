Crime

Man shot to death in fight outside Arlington bar, police say; suspect arrested at home

A man shot another to death early Wednesday outside an Arlington bar, police said.

Dillon White, 26, shot Dakota Champion, 34, about 2 a.m. in the parking lot of the Chuggin’ Monk, a bar in the 2300 block of North Collins Street, according to a police report.

The men were fighting.

White left the parking lot after police allege that he shot Champion, and officers arrested him at his residence. Police said that they recovered a handgun from White.

Champion was taken to a hospital and died there about 7:30 a.m. He lived in Haslet, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

White was booked at the Arlington jail on suspicion of aggravated assault. Police said that the charge will be upgraded to murder.

